Free therapy during ‘eye and fitness’ drive

22 January 2022 00:32 IST

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre is hosting an “eye and fitness campaign” at its centres across the country.

Launched on January 3, the campaign will run for three months providing vision tests with ophthalmologists for patients with diabetes.

Free physiotherapy and orthopaedic consultation will be offerd to patients with joint aches or muscular problems.

V. Mohan, chairman of the hospital, said: “Diabetic retinopathy affects one in three people with diabetes and is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness.”