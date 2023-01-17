ADVERTISEMENT

Free speech is already regulated in India unlike in the U.S., says N. Ram

January 17, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - CHENNAI

While there is no straightforward answer to how ownership of media by barons reflects on its functioning, good journalism does have a lot to do with resources, says Matthew Winkler, former Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News

The Hindu Bureau

From left, Matthew Winkler, former Editor-in-Chief of Bloomberg News, Sashi Kumar, Chairman, Asian College of Journalism and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group at a discussion in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Free speech is already regulated in India as the country does not have a constitutional guarantee like the United States’ first amendment that says Congress cannot abridge the freedom of speech and expression, N. Ram, director, The Hindu Publishing Group, said in a discussion with Matthew Winkler, former Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News, at the Asian College of Journalism.

Mr. Winkler, speaking about the world’s richest in the media business, said while there is no straightforward answer to how ownership of media by barons reflects on its functioning, good journalism does have a lot to do with resources. Referring to billionaire Jeff Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, Mr. Winkler said the news outlet has benefitted from Bezos’ acquiring and there has not been any editorial hindrance.

The independence, or what was left of it, in Indian English television news was snatched by the super rich, said Mr. Ram. “Having said that, I want to emphasize that there are many spaces in the Indian media where relatively independent journalism can function given that readers and viewers support it,” he said.

Speaking about journalism during war, and the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the speakers said there can be spread of ‘war-time propaganda’. “We know that truth is often the first casualty in war,” Mr. Winkler said, adding that however, there have been plenty of credible reporting and commentary from Ukraine.

On the latest tools available at the disposal of journalists, Mr. Winkler said there are better resources in the digital age to do smarter, faster, and better journalism.

