Free screening for Parkinson’s disease patients

MGM Healthcare has announced free screening and consultation for persons with Parkinson’s disease or its symptoms, on Saturday.

The symptoms of the disease include tremors in hands; slow movement, including during walking, and reduced facial expression.

The programme will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. by a team of neurologists at the outpatient department of Neurology on the first floor of the hospital on Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai.

For more details and appointment, contact 044-45242407.

