Free Sanskrit classes from June 30
Samskritha Bharati will conduct free Sanskrit classes at Purasawalkam from June 30, which is observed as Mahakavi Kalidas Day this year. Advanced Sanskrit courses are also taught. For details, call 044-26432635 or visit https://www.samskritaseva.com
