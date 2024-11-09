ADVERTISEMENT

Free salon for persons with disabilities inaugurated in Vellore

Published - November 09, 2024 11:09 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The vice-president of VIT, G.V. Selvam, inaugurated the salon near the Old Fish Market on Saturday.

The vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G.V. Selvam, inaugurated a free salon, exclusively meant for persons with disabilities, near the Old Fish Market here.

Spread over 250 square feet, the new salon can accommodate at least three persons at a time.

Hairstylist R. Raja has been roped in for the service. He has been catering to the needs of persons with disabilities at their homes for nearly a decade.

Thalaimurai Peravai, a local non-profit association led by PDK Maran, launched the initiative.

“In India, Sikkim has 2.91% of persons with disabilities, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.6%). They [persons with disabilities] too need better hair care, especially protection from dandruff. Such an initiative for them is laudable,” Mr. Selvam said.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer S. Saravanan said persons with disabilities, especially those who are wheelchair-bound, have to pay exorbitant rates for a haircut since they need to call hairstylists to their homes to do the job. Now, such services are delivered free of cost.

Of 37,000 persons with disabilities in the district, around 14,000 of them are within the Vellore taluk including Corporation limits, he said.

“The battery-run wheelchair provided by the State government for persons with disabilities allows them to move around freely, including inside a small facility like a salon. Such an initiative should be encouraged,” Mr. Saravanan said.

The new salon will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days, including Sundays.

In special cases, the services will be extended to persons with disabilities at their houses.

P. Gnanavel, president, Vellore All Traders’ Association, and S. Ramamurthy, vice-president, Tamil Nadu All Hairstylists’ Association, were present on the occasion.

