Free rice for family card holders in Tamil Nadu till November, Chief Minister says

Dindigul

06 August 2020 13:08 IST

The Chief Minister also sought the cooperation of every individual in overcoming the challenges posed due to the COVID-19 health emergency

The State government will distribute free rice to all eligible card-holders till November, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in Dindigul on Thursday.

Speaking at a review meeting here, he said COVID-19 had begun to have a declining trend in Dindigul district. Appreciating the front-line workers, paramedical teams, teachers, revenue officials and doctors for their selfless service to the needy in this hour of crises, he sought the cooperation of every individual in overcoming the challenges posed due to this health emergency.

Self-discipline would in all probability not only break the virus chain, but also make the State free from infections. Hence, keeping this in mind, the people’s role is very crucial, Mr. Palaniswami said and added that the government would continue to be of help to the masses. Ration shops would provide free rice to eligible card holders till November and steps would be taken by the officials concerned to carry out these directives.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for new projects at an estimated cost of ₹8.69 crore in the district. He also gave away welfare measures to beneficiaries to the tune of ₹2.96 crore.

Media persons covering the CM’s event were permitted entry only after they had tested negative for COVID-19.

Dindigul District Collector M Vijayalakshmi presided over the meeting in which Forests Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan also participated.