Free rations, coverage of COVID-19 treatment: Here's how Tamil Nadu is fighting the virus

10 August 2020 10:38 IST

Fever camps, extensive testing, Sunday lockdown and a number of new schemes have helped Tamil Nadu battle the coronavirus situation in the State.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

Free rations (rice and other commodities from April to July/additional rice only until November) to card holders, migrant workers, those outside PDS network & NGOs

Provision of free meals through Amma Canteens

Quarantine Allowance or cash support ₹1,000 - ration cardholders and members of welfare boards such as construction workers & barbers

Directive to private schools on payment of fees during 2020-21

Deferment of rent payment by tenants to property owners

Time for payment of electricity bills extended till July 31

Deferment of payment of property and water taxes (ordered in March for three months )

Solatium for COVID-19 deaths in the case of government employees and involved in government work fighting COVID-19, was ₹50 lakh. Was reduced to ₹25 lakh earlier this month.

Supply of essential commodities for slum residents in more than 1900 neighborhoods in Chennai

Distribution of cash assistance for street vendors in Chennai

Distribution of free masks (ongoing scheme)

Distribution of electronic devices such as mobile phones for poor students of Chennai Corporation schools

Healthcare facilities

Total number of testing facilities - 122

*Government - 59

*Private - 63

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Chennai- 47

*Government hospitals - 14

*Private hospitals - 33

Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Chennai : 6,120

Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in Chennai : 3,410

Total number of COVID-19 beds in 25 government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu - 28,466

Total number of ventilators in the government sector in the State - 3,775

*Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1,775

Coverage of COVID-19 treatment under CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

(Inputs from T. Ramakrishnan, Serena Josephine M., Dennis S. Jesudasan and Aloysius Xavier Lopez)