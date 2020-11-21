Free Rajiv case convict, says film fraternity

CHENNAI

Movie stars, directors, writers, political leaders and activists participated in a social media campaign that demanded the immediate release of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, imprisoned for close to 30 years.

Filmmakers Pa. Ranjith, Karthik Subbaraj, Lokesh Kanagaraj, cinematographer P.C. Sreeram, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, actors Prakash Raj and Vijay Sethupathi and many others shared posts in support of the immediate release of Perarivalan with a hashtag #ReleasePerarivalan.

In a video message, Mr. Sethupathi appealed to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and release Perarivalan.

“I appeal to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict and release Perarivalan. This is a 29-year struggle of Arputhammal for a person who did nothing wrong,” he said.