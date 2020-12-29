‘Free patta melas an eyewash’

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:26 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had instructed Collectors to conduct ‘patta issuing melas’ ahead of the Assembly election, after having put the DMK’s free patta scheme in cold storage for 10 years.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister was indulging in an eyewash ahead of the election, and wondered if the government had true intentions, and whether the right beneficiaries would get pattas. “At a time when bribes and commissions have become the order of the day, will poor people get the house pattas? I don’t think so.”.

