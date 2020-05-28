Free online NEET crash course for government school students from June 15

The School Education Department will offer a free online crash course from June 15 for students from government and government-aided schools who will be taking up NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) this year. The course can be taken up by students from both English and Tamil-medium schools.

In a letter to all Chief Educational Officers, the Director of School Education S. Kanappan said that the Department was tying up with Amphisoft Technologies and is offering the course through their E- Box learning platform.

The course will cover all concepts in Physics, Chemistry Botany and Zoology and students can see video lessons recorded by subject experts for this. For assessment, students can take up chapter-wise practice tests, formative tests, unit tests, half and full portion tests as well.

CEOs have been asked to encourage all students from government and government-aided schools taking up NEET this year to register for the course online at http://app.eboxcolleges.com/neetregister .

For the last two years, the School Education Department had conducted a month-long residential crash course for students from government schools ahead of NEET. This year, with the ongoing lockdown, there is still no clarity as to when the residential course will be held for students.