Tamil Nadu

Free online NEET crash course for government school students from June 15

The School Education Department is tying up with Amphisoft Technologies and is offering the course through their E- Box learning platform

The School Education Department will offer a free online crash course from June 15 for students from government and government-aided schools who will be taking up NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) this year. The course can be taken up by students from both English and Tamil-medium schools.

In a letter to all Chief Educational Officers, the Director of School Education S. Kanappan said that the Department was tying up with Amphisoft Technologies and is offering the course through their E- Box learning platform.

The course will cover all concepts in Physics, Chemistry Botany and Zoology and students can see video lessons recorded by subject experts for this. For assessment, students can take up chapter-wise practice tests, formative tests, unit tests, half and full portion tests as well.

CEOs have been asked to encourage all students from government and government-aided schools taking up NEET this year to register for the course online at http://app.eboxcolleges.com/neetregister .

For the last two years, the School Education Department had conducted a month-long residential crash course for students from government schools ahead of NEET. This year, with the ongoing lockdown, there is still no clarity as to when the residential course will be held for students.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:26:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/free-online-neet-crash-course-for-government-school-students-from-june-15/article31692830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY