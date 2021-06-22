Free online coaching for UPSC interview

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 02:44 IST

Manidhaneyam Free IAS Coaching Centre will launch free online coaching for personality test of UPSC civil services examination on June 26.

According to a press release from Manidhanaeyam Trust chairman Saidai Duraisamy, candidates will get free coaching for the personality test with mock interview sessions conducted by officials belonging to the IAS, IPS and other services. The candidates will also be given free air tickets to New Delhi to attend the UPSC personality test; scholarship for books and all other aid, the release said.

Candidates seeking to avail of these services must e-mail their mains examination hall ticket and passport size photograph to manidhanaeyam @gmail. com before June 25. For details call 044-24358373 or 044-24330095 or 8428431107

Advertising

Advertising