Free online coaching for NEET 2021 from November 1

CHENNAI:

21 October 2020 17:34 IST

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has proposed to start free online coaching classes for students of government and aided schools who will be taking up NEET in 2021.

S. Kannappan, Director of School Education, has said that the coaching will commence from November 1. During the lockdown owing to coronavirus (COVID-19), free coaching classes were offered online to students who were to take up NEET in September 2020.

"It has been decided to extend the same online coaching classes by Amphisoft Technologies who conducted these classes through their E-Box platform in a more structured way to help students of government and aided schools,” a circular to all Chief Educational Officers from the school education director said.

CEOs have been asked to follow up with school headmasters and ensure that more students sign up this year to avail of the coaching programme. The Department will follow up with the district wise enrollment as well.

In the results of NEET 2019 which were announced recently, 1,633 students from government and aided schools cleared the exam. Of this, 747 students were from government schools and 886 students from aided schools.