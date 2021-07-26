Tamil Nadu

Free medical camp held

A day-long free medical camp was conducted at the Kanchi Government Boys High School at Pudupalayam village of Tiruvannamalai on Saturday.

According to a press release, the camp, which was organised by the Arunai Medical College Hospital in the district for the third time, was inaugurated by district collector P. Mukesh. Visitors at the camp were screened for various ailments, including blood pressure, diabetes, fever, eye infection, orthopaedics, ENT, thyroid and dental. Free medicines were given to the patients in the camp, the release added.


