Free masks for ration cardholders

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to distribute two free reusable cloth masks, per person, among the 13.48 crore ration cardholders in the State, as a containment measure to arrest the spread of COVID-19.
As per figures available with the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, there are over 2.08 crore ration cardholders in the State, with over 6.74 crore family members.
“Considering that two good quality reusable cloth masks per person have to be supplied to family members of all ration cardholders, it is estimated that about 13,48,31,798 cloth masks have to be procured for the purpose,” a government order stated.
A seven-member Rate Fixation Committee has been constituted in this regard, to be headed by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.
