Free legal aid, repatriation of citizens from conflict situations, are among services provided by T.N. Non Resident Tamils Welfare Department: CM Stalin

January 12, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Non Resident Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation Department created by the T.N. government has been providing free legal aid to people of Tamil origin in foreign countries, in cases of legal crises faced by them, and is also helping repatriating any Tamils suffering due to health conditions/those caught in conflicts or war situations, by coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry. These are two of the several services rendered by the Department, said T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Stalin, who was speaking at the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations held in Chennai on Friday, January 12, 2024, said the Department, which was proposed by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2010, was formed by his government as the previous regime never set it up. The Department has been engaged in giving Tamil language coaching to children living in foreign countries, helping Tamil-origin residents to arrive at solutions over land disputes and providing awareness programmes to students or persons going for education or work related activities in foreign countries.

Mr. Stalin pointing out that January 12 was celebrated as World Tamil diaspora Day every year, but this year was special as 58 selected youngsters from different countries went on a tour to various parts of Tamil Nadu under the ‘Reaching Your Roots’ programme. Also, successful Tamil-origin residents of foreign countries who wanted to help develop infrastructure in their native villages could do so under the ‘Enadhu Grammam’ (My Village) scheme, he added.

Mr. Stalin also presented awards to 13 persons of Tamil origin who have excelled in various fields on the occasion.

Singapore’s Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K. Shanmugam, praising Chief Minister Stalin for successfully organising the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in the State, which has been attracting investors from several countries, said the T.N. government has been taking several steps to protect Tamil culture and art. Mr. Shanmugam, pointing out the effectiveness of using the film industry to promote Tamil, recalled the phrases of late CM M. Karunanidhi’s script from the Parasakthi film. He also spoke of the importance given to the Tamil language by the Singapore government wherein Tamil was used as one of the four official languages.

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare, also spoke on the occasion.