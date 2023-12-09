HamberMenu
Free health camp for autorickshaw drivers held in Vellore

December 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), delivered the special address at the health camp organised by Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre. 

G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), delivered the special address at the health camp organised by Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day-long free health camp for autorickshaw drivers was held at Katpadi in Vellore on Saturday.

The camp was inaugurated by K. Nellaiappan, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Transport (Vellore). G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), delivered the special address at the camp organised by Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre.

People were screened for common ailments such as mosquito-borne diseases like chikungunya, dengue and malaria and water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. They were also checked for blood pressure, diabetes, eye infections, knee pain, cold, cough and fever. Free tablets were provided.

G.V. Selvam, Vice-President, VIT, and Balaji Nandagopal, Director, Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre, were present at the camp.

Meanwhile, G.V. Sampath, Founder and Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, inaugurated a blood donation camp at the hospital in Vellore. More than one hundred persons, including staff members, participated at the camp in which education allowance was distributed to 27 school and college students.

Anitha Sampath, Vice-Chairperson, K. Sukumar, Hospital Trustee and Nithin Sampath, General Manager of the hospital were present, a release said.

