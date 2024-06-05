The Balakrishna Eye Hospital, Saidapet and ‘Jana Seva Trust’ jointly conducted a free eye camp and a seminar on “Prevent glaucoma blindness” with public interaction at the hospital auditorium. Kanagammal, political leader and social activist inaugurated the programme. Eye specialists, M.Balakrishnan, Rekha and Nethra conducted eye camp. Mr. Balakrishnan spoke on anatomy, physiology and biochemistry of the eye. Around 79 patients attended the camp and seminar. Thirteen patients were selected for free eye surgeries at Balakrishna Eye Hospital. Other services including medicines, eye check up and refraction for glasses and spectacles were also given.