February 07, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Balakrishna Eye Hospital conducted a free camp and public meeting followed by a seminar on Sunday on Get lasik laser – stop glasses.

M. Balakrishna, chairman and director, emphasised the need to treat eye diseases as they could otherwise lead to complications such as loss of sight and inferiority complex. As many as 18 patients were selected for free eye surgeries at the hospital.

Free eye tests, medicines and eyeglasses were distributed on the occasion.

