‘Free coaching for UPSC main examination’

A total of 26 students of the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, a State Government institution and 110 from Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the UPSC preliminary examinations 2019.
Minister D. Jayakumar said apart from the candidates of All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, others who passed the preliminary examinations can also apply for free coaching for the UPSC main examinations.
To avail this they have to apply at www.civilservicecoaching.com within two days from the publication of results of the preliminary examinations. A total of 225 seats are available.
Similarly, free coaching is also provided at Manidhanaeyam Academy.
They can also apply at the Manidhanaeyam centre with passport size photos and the preliminary exam hall ticket at No 28, 1st Main Road, CIT Nagar can register.
