Free coaching for TNPSC examination

SC/ST candidates can apply. Candidates will be selected through interview

November 17, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The People’s Educational Trust/Dr. Ambedkar Academy will be conducting free coaching for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II main examination.

The coaching will be conducted at Dr. Ambedkar Academy, L-73, 24th Street, Anna Nagar, Chennai. The three-month coaching will commence on November 23. Candidates will be selected by interview, which will be held on November 21 and 22. Interested candidates may apply through ambedkaracademy22@gmail.com

Free accommodation will be provided to the needy. Candidates can contact 9841224946 or 9790794968 further details.

Tamil Nadu

