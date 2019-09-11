Free coaching for IAS/IPS aspirants

Anna centenary civil service coaching academy’s school of youth empowerment at the Madurai Kamaraj University is offering full-time free coaching classes for civil service aspirants appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations to be held in May 2020.

Coaching, free accommodation and a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for food will be provided for eligible candidates outside Madurai district who will be selected through an entrance test and interview. The final selection will be done based on reservation norms of the State government.

The candidate must hold a degree from a recognised university and should have completed it in 10+2+3 pattern and must be 21 years of age on August 1, 2020.

The upper age limit is 32 years which is relaxable for three years for backward class candidates, five years for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe and 10 years for differently-abled candidates. The applications for the entrance test can be downloaded from www.mkuniversity.org or obtained directly from the Department of Youth Welfare Studies.

Applications superscribed as ‘application for admission to coaching for civil services prelims: 2020’, along with two ₹5 self addressed envelopes and photocopies of certificates should be sent to: Course Director, Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy, School of Youth Empowerment, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai 625021, on or before October 10. An examination with objective type questions will be conducted on November 10 at 10.30 a.m.

100 questions

The entrance test will contain 100 questions on history of India and Indian national movement; world geography, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development; general science; current affairs; general issues on environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change.

Further details may be obtained by calling 0452-2458231 (extn:291)/ 9865655180 or visit www.mkuniversity.org.