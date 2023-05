May 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The district employment and vocational guidance centre is providing free coaching for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board exams here. According to the administration, with the TNUSRB announcing Group II exams to fill about 615 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspectors, free coaching is scheduled to begin on May 12. The classes will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. at the District Employment Office study circle centre.