The Right Hospital Trust and the Rotary Club of Chennai Sun City are conducting a free consultation camp for patients who sustained burns and have post-burns problems. The camp will be held between December 6 and 18 at Right Hospital, No. 1, Prof. Subramaniam Street, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600010. For details, call 26403939, 26423939 or 9500037647.
Free camp for burns patients from tomorrow
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 05, 2021 01:20 IST
