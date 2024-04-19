Free bus passes for senior citizens, persons with disabilities on polling day

April 19, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

To benefit senior citizens, persons with visual and locomotive disabilities, and voters with impaired movement, the Election Commission (EC) of India has issued instructions for arranging free bus passes on the polling day (April 19).

Those intending to avail of the facility and exercise their franchise can raise a request on the Saksham mobile application or through 1950 Helpline or the District Control Room, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

“If public transport is not available, then arrangements for free pick-up and drop from their residences to the polling booth may be made. The eligible voters may also be provided with a registration facility on Saksham ECI App or a helpline in order for them to avail of these facilities,” he said.

As per the EC’s instructions, arrangements have been made to provide free bus passes to senior citizens, persons with visual and locomotive disabilities, and voters with impaired movement in ordinary town services on the polling day.

In addition to the free bus passes, free pick-up and drop facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens from their residences to the polling booth have also been arranged in all the districts on the polling day, an official release said.