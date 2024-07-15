Free breakfast scheme a component of Centre’s National Education Policy: BJP leader Annamalai

The Dravinda Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) claim that it introduced the free breakfast scheme in government and aided schools is not acceptable as the programme is a component of the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, contended BJP State president K. Annamalai, in Salem on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Addressing media persons after paying tributes to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on his 122nd birth anniversary, Mr. Annamalai contended the Central government encouraged the breakfast scheme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the scheme to be introduced across the country. “If States introduce the scheme, the Centre is ready to fund. But, the DMK refused the NEP and claimed that it has introduced the scheme to the world,” he said.

“Giving food is not important, but providing nutritious food is important as the Centre has listed the calorific value for students of each age group,” he said. The State government should join hands with the Centre in implementing the scheme.

Reiterating his demand for a CBI probe into the police ‘encounter’ killing of Thiruvengadam, a key accused in the BSP leader Armstrong murder case, Mr. Annamalai said the CCTV footages that the police released are true. But, who are the real culprits behind the murder, he asked. “We are asking for a CBI probe to know whether it is a political murder or the murder took place due to financial problems or other reasons,” he said.

NEET

Mr. Annamalai said 59% of the State’s students have cleared NEET, which is the best result in the past years. The Supreme Court has accepted that question paper leakage is ‘localised’. “But the DMK is politicising with NEET,” he said. The State should release a ‘white paper’ on the performance of Tamil Nadu students in the exam in the last 10 years. The data is available with the Directorate of Medical Education and the State government is refusing to share the data.

Mr. Annamalai claimed the number of small and marginal farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) has dwindled from 43 lakhs in 2021 to 21 lakhs. “The State should explain why the names of 22 lakh farmers were removed. The DMK is doing it to bring disrepute to the Centre,” he alleged. As many as 4,372 posts of headmasters and headmistress and 19,000 teachers posts were vacant in schools and these should be filled by providing a chance to candidates who had cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

