‘Frame law to prevent such murders’

The State government must immediately enact a special law to prevent honour killings, and a Bill must be introduced in the current Assembly session for the purpose, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Sunday.
In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged that honour killings had increased since Edappadi K. Palaniswami took over as Chief Minister. “This shows that they are not keen on stopping such killings,” he said and added the Supreme Court asked the Centre to frame a law. But despite a Bill introduced in Parliament, the BJP government had not made it into a law even after two years.
“Apart from the Centre, State governments could also frame laws for this purpose. But the Tamil Nadu government is skirting the issue,” the VCK leader said.
