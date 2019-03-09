Fracas at press meet

A combative Premalatha repeatedly kept referring to media personnel at a press conference called by the DMDK in the singular. When reporters kept prodding her about the party’s alliance talks with the DMK and the AIADMK, she pointed to the reporters and continued to refer to them in the singular.
When reporters protested against this, Ms. Premalatha said she was unable to hear anything since everyone was talking at the same time. Despite the vociferous protests by the reporters, she did not apologise and continued speaking in the same manner.
CPI(M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan slammed her behaviour in a statement and said it did not behove of a political party leader. “Talking to the media and referring to them in the singular and insulting them like the way she did, is not political decency,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor