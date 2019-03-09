Fracas at press meet

A combative Premalatha repeatedly kept referring to media personnel at a press conference called by the DMDK in the singular. When reporters kept prodding her about the party’s alliance talks with the DMK and the AIADMK, she pointed to the reporters and continued to refer to them in the singular.

When reporters protested against this, Ms. Premalatha said she was unable to hear anything since everyone was talking at the same time. Despite the vociferous protests by the reporters, she did not apologise and continued speaking in the same manner.

CPI(M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan slammed her behaviour in a statement and said it did not behove of a political party leader. “Talking to the media and referring to them in the singular and insulting them like the way she did, is not political decency,” he said.