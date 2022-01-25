Foxconn V-P calls on CM

CENNAI H

25 January 2022 01:02 IST

Company Executive V-P calls on CM

Foxconn Executive Vice-President Andrew Liou called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat here on Monday. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were also present.

The meeting assumes significance since Foxconn’s plant at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district reopened earlier this month after it was shut down briefly. The unit which manufactures Apple’s iPhones was shut down in December last year after protests triggered by reports of over 100 women workers becoming sick because of food poisoning.

“The meeting was essentially sought by them to thank the Chief Minister and the government for resolving the issue amicably. They were explaining various measures that are either being taken are to be undertaken for welfare of their employees,” a source said.

The State government has asked Foxconn to consider its investments or expansion plans in Tamil Nadu. Another source told The Hindu: “They [Foxconn] are fully committed to their investments in Tamil Nadu and will be expanding their presence in the State in newer areas as well. They thanked the State government for support and indicated that a team will come later in the year to discuss further opportunities.”

Earlier, Apple had placed the plant on probation and Foxconn apologised for the incident, even as it assured corrective action.