Fourth edition of mega property show organised by Roofandfloor.com begins in Chennai

The fourth edition of the mega property show organised by Roofandfloor.com, an online real estate marketplace from The Hindu Group, commenced in Chennai on Saturday, at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. The event is open for all and will be open on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Real estate developers from various segments took part in the event, featuring approximately 70 stalls. Consumers who walked in got expert advice from real estate professionals and also got to know about various financing and loan options available for home-buyers.

The event was inaugurated by Kamala Kannan, Managing Director of Bharathi Construction; Arvind Chand Bhandari, AVP - Marketing, Sales and CRM of Nutech Realty Projects Pvt Ltd; Anand, General Manager of Arun Excello; Martin, TN Head – Purvalands; Ram, Marketing - G Square; Sriram Krishnaswamy, CEO of Roofandfloor.com and Anthony Thanaraj, Head Event, Roofandfloor.com.

Asset Tree Homes was the title sponsor and the event was powered by Bharathi Construction and Co-powered by Nu-Tech Associates. The banking partner was Canara Bank, and BRIOS Finvest India Limited was the non-banking financial partner.

Arvind Bhandari, AVP - Marketing, Sales and CRM of Nutech Realty Projects Pvt Ltd said that his firm is offering properties spread across Chennai. Some of the key properties on offer were in Kolapakkam, and Iyyapanthangal in Porur. Sameswaran S, Marketing Head of Bharathi Construction said that the firm has budget flats (₹44 lakh to ₹1.1 crore), villas (₹64.5 lakh) and plots to offer. John Immanuel, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, MP Developers said, “We are showcasing eight properties here. “

