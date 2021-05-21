Fourth edition of Homepreneur awards launched

Entries will be accepted till June 18

The fourth edition of the Homepreneur Awards, a platform that recognises women entrepreneurs who work from home, was launched virtually on Friday.

Aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among women and creating opportunities, the initiative by Brand Avatar, a brand and event management firm, would shortlist winners in 14 different categories through interviews with a panel of jury members. On the initiative, L. Hemachandran, founder-CEO, Brand Avatar, said the event was being held through the digital mode. Many women had emerged as entrepreneurs to support families during the pandemic.

“We started this initiative to encourage and recognise women who have pursued business at a small/medium scale from homes. This year, two more new categories — digital homepreneur and pandemic leaders — have been added. We wanted to honour women who have volunteered to support society through their efforts during the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

Director Maniratnam and actor Suhasini Maniratnam launched the event, and lauded it for its positive outlook during such tough times.

Launching the websites, www.homepreneurawards.com and www. suyasakthiawards.com, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said women faced many challenges and there was more to do towards women empowerment. Such awards would create opportunities for women and help inspire others, especially during critical times as now.

Actor Aari Arjunan, who introduced the award trophy, extended his support to home entrepreneurs.

Women entrepreneurs may register for the awards online till June 18 and the organisation would guide them to turn their ideas into business. Those shortlisted would be called for an online interview with the jury.

The 16 jury members are eminent personalities from various fields, including education, hospitality, entertainment, event management and the media. Some of the jury members highlighted how it would help share knowledge, celebrate women achievers and work as a networking and mentoring platform.