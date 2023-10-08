ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth convocation of VIT-Bhopal held

October 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, G. Viswanathan, presided over the fourth convocation of the university in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The fourth convocation of VIT University in Bhopal was held on Sunday.

According to a press release, G. Viswanathan, chancellor of VIT, presided over the function. According to a press release, he said that VIT has been contributing to the improvement of education in Madhya Pradesh. This would help make the State a more developed one.

He congratulated 1,256 graduates who were conferred with the degree, including 16 gold medalists and 45 rank certificate holders.

Justice Anil Verma of Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench was the chief guest, and Rajeev Verma, director, Samsung Electronics, Bengaluru, was the guest of honour.

On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT-Vellore; Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, assistant vice president, VIT-Vellore; and Senthil Kumar Arumugam, vice chancellor, VIT-Bhopal, participated, the release said.

