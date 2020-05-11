Fourth batch of stranded people leave for Howrah in Shramik Special

The fourth batch of stranded people left Vellore in a Shramik Special bound for Howrah from Katpadi junction on Monday.

The train carrying 1,186 passengers, including 58 children, left at noon and many thanked officials who came to see them off. The district administration and Southern Railway already arranged two trains to Hatia, Jharkahnd and one to Patna, Bihar. These trains carried about 3,344 passengers, who stayed in lodges around Vellore during the lockdown.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Revenue Divisional Officer S. Ganesh, Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar and Katpadi railway station manager Ravindranath interacted with the passengers.

“One or two additional trains may be run to transport those remaining to Howrah. People from other regions will be listed and transported to Chennai, where they will be sent home by train,” an official said.

“Passengers were taken to the railway station in batches using special buses, under police escort, to avoid unregistered migrants and crowding,” the official said.

Passengers were screened at the station. Coach-wise details of passengers with their address and mobile numbers, were also collected for contact tracing. “Only 50-52 passengers were allowed in each coach to ensure physical distancing during the journey. Wearing masks and sanitising hands were mandatory,” the official said.

They were provided face masks, food packets and water bottles to be used during the trip, he said.