Fourteen women get Homepreneur Awards

Fourteen women entrepreneurs emerged winners in the Naturals Homepreneur Awards 2019 in 12 different categories.

In the third season of the award announced in July this year, nearly 3,000 women registered and among them, 250 women were shortlisted for an interview, according to a press release.

A panel of members from various domains interviewed the women and out of which 14 women — Poornima Saravana, Poornima Bhat, Padmavathy V., Suriya Prabha, Kavithaa Narasimhan, Indirani B., Kaviarasi, Sukanya, Rajalakshmi Deepalakshmi, Sushmita Mondal, Anita Subburaj, Anupama Kumar, Priyaprabhakaran — were declared winners.

Multiple categories

The various categories including agriculture, arts and culture, education, healthcare and social welfare.

These women were chosen for the awards based on the uniqueness of their business idea, the challenges, scalability, progress and revenue, the release said.

Hemachandran of Brand Avatar, the organiser of the event, said that after the awards, winners would find more opportunities to expand their network.

