Fourteen more fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Fourteen more Tamil Nadu fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts, were allegedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 20 evening for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

While seven of them were from Mayiladuthurai, the remaining were from Pudukottai. The fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing on two mechanised trawlers from Jagadapattinam fishing harbour.

According to sources, a Sri Lankan Naval vessel detained all of them and confiscated two trawlers when they were fishing in the periphery of IMBL. They were subsequently taken to the island nation’s coast for questioning.

With this, the number of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last three days has gone up to 69.

In two separate incidents, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 55 fishermen of Rameswaram and Mandapam on Sunday. Nineteen mechanised trawlers were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

