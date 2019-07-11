Tamil Nadu

Fourteen bonded labourers rescued from wood-cutting unit in Nemili panchayat

Revenue officials enquiring with the bonded labourers at the wood-cutting unit in Paruvamedu village in Vellore district.

They were held captive for seven years, says an official

Fourteen bonded labourers, including eight children, were rescued from a wood-cutting unit in Paruvamedu village of Nemili panchayat on Wednesday. The health of many women and children was poor owing to work exploitation, an official said.

“The wood-cutting unit was found to be employing them for almost seven years under undesirable work condition. The owner was not present when the inspection was being held,” said a revenue official from Ranipet.

Poorly paid

Ranipet sub-Collector, K. Elambahavath, conducted the search and found that the children and men were poorly paid for the past seven years.

Even basic amenities were lacking. The family members told the rescue team that they borrowed ₹1,000 as advance from the owner of the unit, but the owner did not allow them to move out by saying that the due was still pending.

The Vellore Released Bonded Labourers Association (RBLA) brought this information to the attention of the sub-Collector.

Enquiry conducted

Based on this information, Mr. Elambahavath conducted an enquiry and led the rescue operation.

The workers hail from Periya Karumbur village Kancheepuram district, which not far from their work place.

The work on issuing release certificates and arrangements of rehabilitation is under way.

