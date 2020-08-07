Four youth killed in car accident in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 August 2020 12:01 IST

Slippery roads and overspeeding led to the accident, say police

Four youngsters were killed and one was injured in an accident after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Thadagam in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Friday.

Police said that the five friends — S. Indhiresh, 22, R. Karthik Raju, 22, V. Mohan Hari, 23, N. Manikandan,22, and R. Prajesh, 23 — had gone on a long drive from Coimbatore to Anaikatti on Thursday night. Indhiresh allegedly drove the car at a high speed, leading to the car ramming into a tree at Kalaiyanur near Thadagam at 4 a.m. While Prajesh was injured in the accident, the rest were killed on the spot, according to the police.

The slippery roads due to the rains coupled with the overspeeding led to the accident, the police said. The injured was admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.

Thadagam police registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.