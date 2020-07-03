Four youth asphyxiated in Thoothukudi

Four youth were asphyxiated while they were cleaning a septic tank in a house at Keezha Chekkaarakkudi on Thursday.
Police said Esakki Raja, Bala and Pandi, all from Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district, and Dinesh of Alangulam in Tenkasi district were hired by Somasundaram of Keezha Chekkaarakudi, and under the Thattappaarai police station limits, to clean the septic tank in his house.
They pumped out the water from the septic tank on Thursday. After two rounds of pumping out, Esakki and Pandi got into the tank to clear the remaining waste. As they did not come out, Bala and Dinesh also entered the tank and swooned.
After Somasundaram informed them, the SIPCOT Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot.
Bodies recovered
However, they could only retrieve the bodies of the youth, all in their twenties.
The bodies were sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
The Thattappaarai police have registered a case and investigations are on.
