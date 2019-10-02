Tamil Nadu

Four youth arrested in Jolarpet

Tamil Nadu

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jolarpet arrested four students, including a juvenile, for placing stones on railway tracks.

The police promptly removed the stones and arrested Manikandan, 18, Jothi Basu, 18, Dheena, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Gudiyatham. It was found that they committed the offence while inebriated.

