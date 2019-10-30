Four-year-old girl dies of suspected dengue

A four-year-old girl died of suspected dengue during early hours of Tuesday. According to reports, the girl, Anusa Sounder of Pullaneri village in Jolarpet block, was living with her grandparents at Achamangalam of Tirupattur block.

The LKG student developed high fever on Friday. Initially she was treated at the Government Hospital. She again developed high fever on Sunday and was rushed to the same hospital. Since the fever did not subside, she was referred to Government Hospital in Vellore on Monday. Despite best efforts by doctors to revive her, she died on Tuesday morning, said hospital sources.

The public health department officials conducted a mass cleaning programme in Pullaneri and Achamangalam villages on Tuesday, where doctors screened everyone. More than 300 people attended the medical camp and so far no fever case was detected at the camp.

Monitoring has been intensified in these villages as well as in neighbouring villages, said a health department official.

The Collector called for a meeting of secretaries of village panchayats, where he issued specific instructions on the measures to be taken for preventing the spread of dengue.

He released a handbook for the village panchayat officials, which provided the necessary information on the outbreak of the disease and the measures to be adopted by the officials at village level. The rules and regulations specified in the booklet should be adhered to, he said.