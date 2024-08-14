GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in stray dog attack in Ranipet

B. Nirmal, who had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for the past 20 days, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning

Updated - August 14, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 06:03 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
B. Nirmal, who succumbed to his injuries after a stray dog attack

B. Nirmal, who succumbed to his injuries after a stray dog attack | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-year-old boy on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) succumbed to his injuries after he was reportedly attacked by a stray dog at Ganapathipuram village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, over a month ago.

The police said the boy, identified as B. Nirmal, was playing in front of his house at Ganapathypuram Colony — a border hamlet between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram — on June 27 when a stray dog pounced on him.

Even before his father S. Balaji could come to his aid, Nirmal was bit by the dog and sustained serious injuries to his mouth and hands.

Nirmal was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chengalpet. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU for the past 20 days but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

A case was registered by the Thakkolam Police and a probe is underway.

The police said that four cases of stray dog bites were reported on the same day by the residents of the village.   The police added they had written to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Arakkonam, to take concrete steps to prevent such attacks.

Related Topics

animal / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.