A four-year-old boy on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) succumbed to his injuries after he was reportedly attacked by a stray dog at Ganapathipuram village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, over a month ago.

The police said the boy, identified as B. Nirmal, was playing in front of his house at Ganapathypuram Colony — a border hamlet between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram — on June 27 when a stray dog pounced on him.

Even before his father S. Balaji could come to his aid, Nirmal was bit by the dog and sustained serious injuries to his mouth and hands.

Nirmal was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chengalpet. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU for the past 20 days but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

A case was registered by the Thakkolam Police and a probe is underway.

The police said that four cases of stray dog bites were reported on the same day by the residents of the village. The police added they had written to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Arakkonam, to take concrete steps to prevent such attacks.