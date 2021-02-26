Four workers killed in fireworks accident

Sivakasi

Four workers were killed in a fire accident at a fireworks unit in Kalayarkurichi, under the M. Pudupatti police station limits, on Thursday evening.

While 19 persons were injured, the condition of four workers is said to be critical.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, who rushed to the spot, said three women and one man were killed at Thangaraj Pandian fireworks. Though the exact cause of the accident is under investigation, he said the fire reportedly started from waste from the unit dumped at a particular spot. The accident took place around 4.45 p.m. District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Sub-Collector (Sivakasi) C. Dinesh Kumar were supervising the rescue operation.

With chemicals bursting for over two hours, firemen had to wait to clear the debris to ensure no person was trapped under it.

Around five tenders from Sivakasi, Vembakottai and Virudhunagar fire stations struggled for over four hours to bring the fire under control, said District Fire Officer K. Ganesan.

All injured persons were admitted to the government hospital here. One of them, who suffered fractures, was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Madurai Range), who rushed to the spot, said factory owner Thangaraj Pandian had been arrested. The police are on the lookout for the foreman. A fresh inspection of the site will be held after daybreak.

Twenty-three workers were killed in another accident at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks near Sattur, on February 12.