Four workers killed in blast at fireworks unit near Sattur

Updated - June 29, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 02:55 pm IST - Sattur

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin announces solatium of ₹3 lakh each to next of kin of victims who were killed in fire accident at Guru Star fireworks unit in Banthuvarpatti near Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

Four workers killed following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu on June 29, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Four workers were killed and one injured in a fire accident at Guru Star fireworks unit in Banthuvarpatti near Sattur on June 29 morning.

As per initial probe, friction while mixing chemicals at the DRO-licensed fireworks unit is said to have triggered the explosion.

The police identified the deceased as M. Rajkumar (43) of Achchankulam, K. Marichamy (40) of Soorangudi, M. Selvakumar (35) and M. Mohan (30), both from Chathrapatti.

All the four suffered burn injuries.

Meanwhile, the watchman of the unit, K. Ramachandran (60) sustained injuries as flying debris hit him. He has been admitted to the Government hospital in Sattur, where all the bodies have been shifted.

Three working sheds of the unit, belonging to Sahadevan, were razed to ground in the impact of the explosion.

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Sattur rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating further.

CM announces solatium

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each to next of kin of four persons who were killed in the fire accident.

In a statement, he expressed his condolences to the families and said he has ordered for the compensation to be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

