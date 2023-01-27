ADVERTISEMENT

Four-week training programme for technical teachers gets under way

January 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 22 participants from 19 countries are attending the programme at NITTTR that began on January 27 and will end on February 21

The Hindu Bureau

A four-week course on strengthening technical and vocational education and training systems to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated on Friday at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research.

M. Jayaprakasan, chief executive officer of Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, inaugurated the course. Usha Natesan, director, NITTTR, was present.

Mr. Jaayaprakasan emphasised the need for skilling, reskilling and upskilling. He explained the need for vocational, technical and soft skills, explaining that the role of trainers had changed post-pandemic.

There was need for industry-institute interaction, improving teaching and learning process. As many as 22 participants from 19 countries are attending the programme that began on January 27 and will end on February 21.

