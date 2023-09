Four warders injured in clash with inmates at Coimbatore Central Prison

September 21, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four warders of the Coimbatore Central Prison reportedly sustained injuries, following a clash with a “troublesome” group of remand prisoners, on Thursday (September 21, 2023) morning.

The warders: Rahul, Babu John, Mohanram and Vimalraj, were allegedly targeted by the group of seven prisoners in the Walmedu block of the prison. The prisoners were reportedly incensed over being isolated in confinement, away from the rest of the over 500 inmates.

The group of prisoners also allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves, and climbed on trees on the prison premises, claiming they had been attacked by the warders, Prison Department sources said.

Prison DIG G. Shanmugasundaram and prison SP M. Urmila visited the spot to bring the situation under control.

The injured warders were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. The seven inmates: Dinesh, Udhayakumar, Aravind, Hariharan, Alagarsamy, Ayyanar and Krishna Kumar received treated at the prison hospital.

A police complaint will be lodged against the prisoners, the DIG said.

G. Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North), who also rushed to the prison, said the situation was under control.

