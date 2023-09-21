Four two-wheelers gutted in fire at ward councillor’s house at village near Arakkonam town

September 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - RANIPET

Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire in front of a house at Melapulam village, near Arakkonam town, in Ranipet on Thursday.

The police suspect an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. It was around 12.30 a.m. when thick smoke engulfed the house of G. Yuvaraj, sixth ward councillor of Melapulam village panchayat. He came out and discovered that his four two-wheelers were burning. Him and some neighbours successfully doused the fires and prevented it from spreading to the houses. The vehicles had been parked in the house’s veranda since Mr. Yuvaraj returned home around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Based on the alert, the Avalur police inspected the house. The electrical wires connected to the main electricity board in the house were discovered burnt after the fire. The police also analysed CCTV camera footage and found no evidence of movement of people in the area at the time of the fire. The police filed a case and are investigating further.