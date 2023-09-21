HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Four two-wheelers gutted in fire at ward councillor’s house at village near Arakkonam town

The police suspect an electrical short circuit might have started the blaze

September 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The two-wheelers that were destroyed in the fire at Melapulam village in Ranipet on Thursday.

The two-wheelers that were destroyed in the fire at Melapulam village in Ranipet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire in front of a house at Melapulam village, near Arakkonam town, in Ranipet on Thursday.

The police suspect an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. It was around 12.30 a.m. when thick smoke engulfed the house of G. Yuvaraj, sixth ward councillor of Melapulam village panchayat. He came out and discovered that his four two-wheelers were burning. Him and some neighbours successfully doused the fires and prevented it from spreading to the houses. The vehicles had been parked in the house’s veranda since Mr. Yuvaraj returned home around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Based on the alert, the Avalur police inspected the house. The electrical wires connected to the main electricity board in the house were discovered burnt after the fire. The police also analysed CCTV camera footage and found no evidence of movement of people in the area at the time of the fire. The police filed a case and are investigating further.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.