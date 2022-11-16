Four tribal students who cleared NEET felicitated at Raj Bhavan in Chennai

November 16, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi distributes books for libraries in schools to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas which was observed on November 16

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi paying tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal leader, to mark the the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four students from the tribal communities, who cleared NEET and joined MBBS recently, were felicitated at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday at a function organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in commemoration of birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

S. Swetha, Coimbatore Medical College; B. Srimathi, Tirunelveli Medical College; P. Swathy, Tiruvallur Medical College; and V. Ajaykumar, Melmaruvathur Adiparasakthi Medical College; were felicitated.

Governor R.N. Ravi interacted with the students and teachers. He presented books to schools for their libraries and asked students to read them to improve their knowledge.

Describing the students and youth as the “future India”, the Governor urged them to strive to accomplish the sacred mission of making India “Vishwa Guru by 2047” when the country would be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

