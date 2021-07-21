Four tonnes of gutkha seized near Vellore, three held

Four tonnes of gutkha, worth ₹35.22 lakh, were seized by the Palikonda police near the toll plaza in Pallikonda, near Vellore, on Monday.

According to the police, three persons — C. Gopal, 30, G. Raja, 25, and S. Kumar, 30, were arrested while three other suspects were absconding.

A car and a container lorry were also seized from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team, led by Palikonda inspector Manonmani, conducted vehicle checks at the toll plaza.

The police intercepted six persons in two vehicles.

When questioned, they gave different versions of their place of origin.

The police searched their vehicles and seized the gutkha.

Vellore Superintendent of Police Selvakumar presented certificates of appreciation to the police team for their quick work, according to a press release.