Four-time DMK MLA Perur Natarajan passes away

Senior DMK leader and four-time MLA Perur A. Natarajan died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday after a brief illness, party sources said.

The 77-year-old Natarajan represented Perur Assembly constituency in the city in 1977, 1984, 1989 and 1996 and was serving as the State president of the Labour Progressive Front, the DMK’s labour wing.

He was suffering from renal problem and he died around 2.30 a.m., the sources said.

The body has been kept in his house for the public to pay their last respects.

He leaves behind two daughters.

Natarajan’s wife predeceased him 15 years ago, party sources said.