ADVERTISEMENT

Four T.N. fishermen robbed mid-sea by suspected Sri Lankan nationals

Published - August 31, 2024 05:33 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The group allegedly assaulted the fishermen and stole two boat engines, a GPS device, a mobile phone, 110 litres of petrol stored in three cans, and fishing nets worth ₹2 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The four fishermen, who were stranded in the sea, returned to the Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Friday, August 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were robbed of their fishing gear and other equipment by a group of suspected Sri Lankan nationals while they were fishing mid-sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on August 24, 2024, after the fishermen – Kumar, 50, from Kuttiyandiyur, Tharangambadi; Kandhan, 51, from Ariyanattu Street, Nagapattinam; David, 43, from Kovalam, Kanniyakumari; and Sandakrush, 51, from Koothankuzhi – ventured into the sea on a fibre boat from the Nagapattinam fishing harbour.

Four Nagapattinam fishermen robbed of their belongings mid-sea

They were fishing 10 nautical miles east of Kodiyakkarai when they were attacked by four men, suspected to be Tamil-speaking Sri Lankans, who arrived on another boat. They allegedly assaulted the fishermen and stole two boat engines, a GPS device, a mobile phone, 110 litres of petrol stored in three cans, and fishing nets worth ₹2 lakh. The fishermen were left stranded in the sea with only their boat.

On August 29, 2024, they were spotted by other fishermen from Seruthur who provided them with an alternative engine. Using the borrowed engine, they returned to Nagapattinam on August 30, 2024. Vedaranyam Marine Police said they were investigating the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the third such incident in the past week.

Three Nagapattinam fishermen assaulted mid-sea, robbed of their belongings
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US