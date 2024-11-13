 />
Four Swedish companies, including IKEA, looking to set up base in Tamil Nadu: Swedish Ambassador to India

There are 70 Swedish companies in Tamil Nadu, employing about 25,000 people. But we want to do more, says Jan Thesleff

Updated - November 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jan Thesleff, Sweden’s Ambassador to India, during an interaction with The Hindu in Chennai on Wednesday. 

Jan Thesleff, Sweden’s Ambassador to India, during an interaction with The Hindu in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Sweden’s Ambassador to India Jan Thesleff on Wednesday said that four Swedish companies, including IKEA, were exploring setting up a base in Tamil Nadu.

During an interaction with senior journalists of The Hindu Group of Publications at its head office in Chennai, he said that there were a total of 70 Swedish companies in Tamil Nadu, employing about 25,000 people.

“We are not happy with this, and want to do more,” Mr. Thesleff said.

He said that the Swedish firms exploring opportunities in the State included Trelleborg Marine Services, SAAB, Camfil, and IKEA on the retail side.

Other companies were looking to expand their operations in the State with new plants. Scandinavian Robot Systems in Chennai and Jacobi in Coimbatore will inaugurate their new facilities on January 21 and 22, 2025, respectively, Mr. Thesleff said.

On Tuesday, he led a delegation of 15 companies to meet Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa. “It was more than a courtesy call. Each company briefed [the Minister] about what they are doing, and their requirements for expanding in the State. The Minister responded to them immediately,” Mr. Thesleff said.

He said that many companies not only wanted to be in India for its growing market, but were also looking to make it a hub for exports.

He said that he was not in favour of the expression, “China plus one” (a strategy through which companies have been looking to build manufacturing units outside China). “China is important, and will remain important for many companies. Many Swedish companies are looking at India and going into India. But they are still also in other markets,” Mr. Thesleff said.

He said that representatives of 15 Swedish universities visited Tamil Nadu, and a career and study fair was held. “Research cooperation is another area of focus. Universities are linking with sister institutions here. We already have an MoU with IIT-M. But we are looking for more,” Mr. Thesleff said.

In 2023, a total of 6,300 students chose Sweden for their postgraduation. They mostly opted for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects, he said.

“We are also trying to encourage other streams like humanities,” Mr. Thesleff said.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:56 pm IST

